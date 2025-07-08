Local

US farm secretary cracking down on land owned by foreign nationals around defense bases

By WSB Radio News Staff
Ag secretary at state capitol Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins speaks at the Georgia State Capitol. (WSB-TV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

WASHINGTON, DC — Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins says they’re cracking down on foreign deals for the second phase of the National Farm Security Action Plan.

“Defending agricultural research and innovation. No more sweetheart deals and secret pacts with countries that do not have our best interest in mind” Rollins said on Tuesday in Washington, DC.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth wants to know who is buying land around defense bases.

“As someone who’s charged with leading the Defense Department, I want to know who owns the land around our bases, and getting an understanding of why foreign entities, foreign companies, foreign individuals might be buying up land around those bases.”

He says land owned by foreign nationals is a potential threat to national security.

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!