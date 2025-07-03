Local

UPS planning to offer buyouts to its drivers

By WSB Radio News Staff
UPS truck and packages on a city street.
Job cuts FILE PHOTO: A UPS delivery truck with packages in Lake Oswego, Oregon. For the first time ever, Sandy Springs-based UPS plans to offer buyouts to its drivers. (Tada Images - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — For the first time ever, UPS plans to offer voluntary buyouts to drivers as the Sandy Springs-based company looks to cut 20,000 jobs and shut down 73 facilities in a major restructuring.

The delivery giant says drivers would receive a generous financial package if they decide to leave the company, in addition to any earned retirement benefits.

UPS is not saying how many employees would be offered the package.

The Teamsters union is strongly opposed to the buyout offer.

UPS previously announced plans to cut tens of thousands of management and other jobs.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!