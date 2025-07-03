UPS planning to offer buyouts to its drivers

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — For the first time ever, UPS plans to offer voluntary buyouts to drivers as the Sandy Springs-based company looks to cut 20,000 jobs and shut down 73 facilities in a major restructuring.

The delivery giant says drivers would receive a generous financial package if they decide to leave the company, in addition to any earned retirement benefits.

UPS is not saying how many employees would be offered the package.

The Teamsters union is strongly opposed to the buyout offer.

UPS previously announced plans to cut tens of thousands of management and other jobs.