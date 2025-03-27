Local

UPS launching new tool for online shoppers around the world to calculate potential tariff costs

By WSB Radio News Staff
(1000 Logos)
UPS logo (1000 Logos) (1000 Logos)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — UPS is launching a new tool for online shoppers around the world to see how the potential upcoming tariffs from the Trump Administration will add to their costs.

UPS says the new tool, called Global Checkout, will calculate and guarantee the cost of any tariffs on products in a shoppers online cart at checkout.

An executive says that while the timing is great, this is something UPS customers have been asking about for some time.

Online retailers that use UPS can also integrate the new tool into their websites.

Bloomberg’s Gina Cervetti contributed to this story.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!