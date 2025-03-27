UPS launching new tool for online shoppers around the world to calculate potential tariff costs

ATLANTA, GA — UPS is launching a new tool for online shoppers around the world to see how the potential upcoming tariffs from the Trump Administration will add to their costs.

UPS says the new tool, called Global Checkout, will calculate and guarantee the cost of any tariffs on products in a shoppers online cart at checkout.

An executive says that while the timing is great, this is something UPS customers have been asking about for some time.

Online retailers that use UPS can also integrate the new tool into their websites.

Bloomberg’s Gina Cervetti contributed to this story.