UPS union unanimously rejects latest package, says negotiations have collapsed

UPS Labor Talks FILE - A United Parcel Service driver loads his truck, adjacent to a UPS Store, in New York, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Frustrated by what he called an "appalling counterproposal" earlier this week, the head of the union representing 340,000 UPS workers said a strike now appears inevitable and gave the shipping giant a Friday deadline to improve its offer. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (Richard Drew)

ATLANTA — The International Brotherood of Teamsters representing UPS workers announced Wednesday morning that they have rejected the latest contract offer, signaling another step closer toward a possible strike.

The union says they felt the latest offer that the Sandy Springs-based company presented to them did not address their needs and negotiations “collapsed” around 4 a.m. Wednesdsay morning.

“Following marathon negotiations, UPS refused to give the Teamsters a last, best, and final offer, telling the union the company had nothing more to give.”

The union added that no additional negotiations have been scheduled before its current contract expires on July 31.

If the contract isn’t approved, the International Brother Hood of Teamsters previously voted to start a national strike, meaning more than 340,000 workers could potentially stop working until an agreement is reached.

UPS has been posting updates and statements on the negotiations online; however, the website has not been updated since June 30. The most recent statements say the company is “encouraged” that the union is ready to discuss their latest proposal.

It’s unclear if the proposal in the statement is the one that was rejected Wednesday morning.

