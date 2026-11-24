GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information in connection with a suspected case of arson at a vacant church in Gwinnett County.

Firefighters responded to the church building near Taylor Road and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road on Sunday morning and quickly extinguished the flames.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set and are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the Gwinnett Fire Investigation Section at 678.518.4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1.800.282.5804.