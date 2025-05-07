Local

Unruly passenger forces Delta flight to San Juan to return to gate

By WSB Radio News Staff
Delta Air Lines has released a statement about an unruly passenger who was onboard an inbound Atlanta flight last night.

Delta officials say, “Flight 1946 from San Juan to Atlanta returned to the gate around 10:25 last night due to an unruly passenger. Law enforcement officials met the flight and the customer was removed.”

The airlines says they have zero tolerance for unruly behavior as safety for Delta customers and crew members is their top priority.

No word on what charges, if any, that passenger will face.

