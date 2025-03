ATLANTA, GA — Some passengers on a Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles have a story to tell.

The FAA says the Delta crew aboard flight 501 reported an “unruly” passenger.

Apparently, the man bit a passenger and punched several others. He was escorted off the plane and taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

The passenger’s name has not been released, but he could face serious charges and a hefty fine.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.