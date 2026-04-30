Unruly passenger causes major delay on Delta flight in Atlanta

ATLANTA — An unruly passenger aboard a Delta flight was arrested after attempting to open a cabin door while the plane was on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Delta Flight 2879, bound for Chicago, was waiting to take off due to a ground stop at O’Hare Airport caused by thunderstorms.

Officials say one passenger became restless, got out of his seat, and tried to get off the plane by attempting to open a cabin door.

The airline says the handle was partially opened, but the slide did not deploy.

The plane returned to the gate, where the man was removed and arrested.

The flight, carrying 168 passengers, later departed, with 167 passengers eventually arriving in Chicago about nine hours late.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.