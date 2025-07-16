UNO Social Club Tour to make a stop in Atlanta amid casino rumor buzz

ATLANTA — The popular card game UNO is heading to Atlanta next month as part of Mattel’s new UNO Social Club Tour.

The cross-country event will bring tournaments and interactive experiences to select cities, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, giving fans a chance to compete and celebrate their love for the classic game.

The announcement comes as Mattel also addressed recent online buzz surrounding a rumor that UNO would debut on a Las Vegas casino floor. In a lighthearted social media post, the company wrote, “While it’s not a reverse card, some things need to be worked out for Vegas to be ready.”

Though a casino version may still be in the cards, Mattel says the Social Club Tour will bring the fun directly to fans across the country in the meantime.

Exact dates and locations for the Atlanta stop are expected to be announced soon.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story