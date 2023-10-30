University of West Georgia professor pleads guilty to murder of 18-year-old UWG student

A former University of West Georgia instructor pleaded guilty to murder Monday for killing an 18-year-old UWG student in a parking deck last year, the Carroll County district attorney said.

Richard Sigman, 49, pleaded guilty to malice murder, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the July 2022 fatal shooting of Anna Jones, DA Herb Cranford said.

Sigman was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, plus 55 years. The case was scheduled for a November trial.

Prosecutors say the family of 18-year-old Anna Jones, say they will be ready to oppose Sigman’s parole consideration in 2052.

Anna Jones was just 18 and a freshman at the University of West Georgia when she was killed.



