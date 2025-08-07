United Airlines ‘technology issue’ impacting flights around the United States

ATLANTA, Ga. — United Airlines issued a statement after flights around the United States were grounded on Wednesday due to a “technology issue.”

“Due to a technology issue, we are holding United mainline flights at their departure airports. We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue. Safety is our top priority, and we’ll work with our customers to get them to their destinations.”

According to the FAA National Airspace System Status, several airports around the United States, including in Washington, D.C. and New York have been impacted.