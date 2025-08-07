Local

United Airlines ‘technology issue’ impacting flights around the United States

By WSB Radio News Staff
United Airlines plane
Mayday declared FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines flight that had taken off from Washington Dulles International Airport had to return shortly after takeoff when the pilot told air traffic control that the plane suffered an engine failure. (Christian Palent - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, Ga. — United Airlines issued a statement after flights around the United States were grounded on Wednesday due to a “technology issue.”

“Due to a technology issue, we are holding United mainline flights at their departure airports. We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue. Safety is our top priority, and we’ll work with our customers to get them to their destinations.”

According to the FAA National Airspace System Status, several airports around the United States, including in Washington, D.C. and New York have been impacted.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!