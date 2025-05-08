Union City officials address concerns over new data center project

UNION CITY, GA — Union City leaders are working to ease concerns from residents over a massive new data center project planned for the community. During a recent virtual town hall, officials and industry experts presented the benefits of the proposed 1.5 million square foot facility, which is set to be built near Derrick Road and Highway 29.

City officials highlighted the project as a potential economic boost, emphasizing the job opportunities it could bring. “There are a number of exciting careers that have emerged and are continuing to emerge as this industry really becomes more and more prevalent,” one expert said during the meeting.

Still, some residents have voiced concerns about the facility’s environmental footprint, including noise levels, energy consumption, and potential impacts on the surrounding area. Experts at the town hall acknowledged those concerns and said they are being taken into account as plans move forward.

At this time, city officials have not disclosed which company will occupy the new data center once completed.

The project remains under review, and more community engagement is expected in the coming months.