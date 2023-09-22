Undercover Mayor: Duluth’s mayor goes incognito within city departments to improve her city

Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris has always been an “outside the box” type of thinker.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, she has a reputation for creative and entertaining presentations. She’s been known to parody “Carpool Karaoke” or Jimmy Fallon’s thank-you notes during State of the City addresses to thank Duluth for things like the city’s latest public art installation, highly successful Duluth Fall Festival or the creation of a designated ride-share stop downtown.

Harris’ latest parody takes a page from “Undercover Boss” when she joins the city’s Code Compliance Manager Marcus Head for an episode of “Undercover Mayor.”

In full disguise with black wig and dark-rimmed glasses, the tongue-in-cheek episode embedded within the city’s Connect Duluth virtual conversation, provides a humorous view of what and why code compliance standards mean for the city. Head employs the knowing aside glance to the camera made popular by “The Office,” letting us all know he’s in on the joke.

Harris, always humble, notes the idea to highlight individual departments is the brainchild of Senior Marketing and Outreach Coordinator Talore Ruedt.

“I’m not saying this in a cavalier way, but I know how great our departments are, so to me it was a chance to highlight the great things I already know,” said Harris. “So, what I learned was, is that I’m right: They’re dedicated, they’re on top of things, they’re with the trends that are taking place. It confirmed what I knew.”

This first episode focused on code compliance was well-timed to address summer maintenance.

“We absolutely had a message that we were putting across about raising standards,” said Harris. “It was the beginning of the summer and we wanted to say you need to mow your lawn and keep your shrubbery trimmed below the windows and make sure you pressure wash your house if it’s dirty.”

Communication is the mayor’s biggest challenge. Additional Connect Duluth segments include Coffee with Council, 6 Facts in 60 Seconds and Your Questions Answered.

The goal is communicating in a variety of ways, in easily digestible nuggets.

“We have so many different cultures in our city. We have 56 languages at the high school,” said Harris. “We’ve got to communicate the same thing in a lot of different ways.”

Harris notes, “A real focus for us for the last few years is raising standards and that they should look at us. If our city properties are not well-maintained and kept beautiful and inviting, then we can’t expect you to do that at your business or your home. Look at us. Hold us to a high standard. Let us know if there is something not meeting the quality of life that you think you should have.”

Harris recognizes enforcing code compliance helps the city attract quality businesses and quality residents. She hopes citizens will find the city is using their tax dollars wisely and in a way that pleases them.

©2023 Cox Media Group