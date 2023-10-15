UGA’s Brock Bowers suffers ankle sprain during Vanderbilt game, status unknown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One of UGA’s star football players, tight end Brock Bowers, went down during the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt.

Bowers was escorted from the field by trainers, limping his way to the medical tent. He was eventually led back to the locker room.

During halftime, UGA Head Coach Kirby Smart confirmed Bowers suffered an ankle sprain on the bottom of his foot and is undergoing X-rays.

Bowers was hurt at the end of a 14-yard gain on an end around down to the Vanderbilt 11. He was tackled by Vanderbilt safety Savion Riley on the sideline, and the junior was slow to get up and limped heavily once he did.

Offensive lineman Xavier Truss also limped his way off the field in the first half of the game and was taken into the medical tent.

Smart says Truss also suffered an ankle sprain. Both players had X-rays that came back negative and will have to undergo MRIs to learn more.

©2023 Cox Media Group