UGA welcomes class of 2027 ahead of first day of classes

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia welcomed its freshman class of 2027 this week ahead of the first day of school.

Students gathered at Sanford Stadium to hear from campus leaders, learned athletic cheers and took a “super G,” photo.

UGA shared statistics about its newest class of students.

The university accepted 6,200 first-year students from nearly 43,500 applications.

The average weighted high school GPA of these students was 4.13.

A total of 427 different Georgia high schools and 143 Georgia counties are represented in the freshman class.

The freshman class also has students from 45 states.

According to the university, approximately 81% of the students are from Georgia.

Wednesday is the first day of classes for the fall semester.

