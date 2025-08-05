UGA study links predictable home life to better health in kids

ATHENS, GA — As the new school year begins across metro Atlanta, researchers at the University of Georgia are highlighting the long-term importance of stability at home. A new study from UGA finds that children raised in predictable environments are more likely to experience better mental and physical health as they grow into adolescence and early adulthood.

The study, led by UGA researcher Kalsea Koss, analyzed data from about 5,000 families and focused on children ages 1 to 9. It found that while some unpredictability can help children develop flexibility, too much can have harmful effects.

“A little bit is helpful for us to become flexible when life doesn’t go our way,” said Koss. “But as those accumulate, and what we looked at was cumulative amounts of unpredictability that may actually turn into a form of toxic stress.”

The research linked high levels of unpredictability including inconsistent parenting, lack of family routines, and unstable childcare to increased rates of depression, anxiety, behavioral issues, and even higher body mass index (BMI) in teens and young adults.

Koss emphasized that children raised in homes with consistent co-parenting and routines such as regular bedtimes are associated with better youth outcomes.

The findings come at a time when many families are reestablishing routines for the school year, and Koss says the research offers a reminder of how important structure can be for a child.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story