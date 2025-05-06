UGA study finds teacher biases may limit which students are seen as creative

ATHENS, GA — A new University of Georgia study finds that teachers may unknowingly favor well-behaved, high-achieving, and more privileged students when identifying creativity in the classroom.

Researchers say factors like socioeconomic background and English proficiency influence which students teachers label as “creative.” This narrow view, they warn, can limit opportunities for students who don’t fit the typical mold.

“There’s a major disconnect between children’s actual ability and teacher perception,” said the study’s lead author, who also noted that not being recognized as creative can affect a child’s future opportunities.

The study encourages educators to reflect on their biases and broaden how they define and recognize creativity in students.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story