Local

UGA study finds teacher biases may limit which students are seen as creative

By WSB Radio News Staff and Sabrina Cupit
Classroom
(Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff and Sabrina Cupit

ATHENS, GA — A new University of Georgia study finds that teachers may unknowingly favor well-behaved, high-achieving, and more privileged students when identifying creativity in the classroom.

Researchers say factors like socioeconomic background and English proficiency influence which students teachers label as “creative.” This narrow view, they warn, can limit opportunities for students who don’t fit the typical mold.

“There’s a major disconnect between children’s actual ability and teacher perception,” said the study’s lead author, who also noted that not being recognized as creative can affect a child’s future opportunities.

The study encourages educators to reflect on their biases and broaden how they define and recognize creativity in students.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

Sabrina Cupit

Sabrina Cupit

Midday News Anchor and Health Reporter

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!