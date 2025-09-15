UGA study finds buying flowers boosts mental health

ATHENS, GA — A new University of Georgia study suggests that picking up a bouquet may do more than brighten a room, it could also improve mental health.

Researchers surveyed more than 8,500 consumers and found that people who bought flowers within the past year reported lower stress levels, improved mood, and better morale both at home and in the workplace.

Julie Campbell, a UGA professor who led the study, said the trend of buying flowers surged during the COVID-19 lockdowns. “This is a depressing place, I’m sitting here. I’m stuck in my house, so how can I spruce it up a little; and people started buying flowers every day,” she explained.

Campbell noted that flowers had the greatest effect on those who purchased them most recently. Different age groups also showed unique buying patterns: Baby Boomers and Millennials were more likely to buy flowers for anniversaries, while younger consumers, especially Gen Z and Millennials gravitated toward Valentine’s Day purchases.

“They smell good, they look good, so there were positive attributes to that as well,” Campbell said. “There’s value to flowers, and it does increase people’s moods.”

The study highlights flowers not only as a decorative choice but also as a simple, therapeutic way to boost well-being in everyday life.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story