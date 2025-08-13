UGA students return as new data highlights value of college degrees

ATHENS, GA — The University of Georgia’s campus is busy once again as students return for the first day of the fall semester; and new data from the University System of Georgia shows just how much that education can pay off over a lifetime.

System Chancellor Sonny Perdue says a bachelor’s degree can boost career earnings by about $1.4 million compared to a high school diploma. “We’ve been calling a four-year degree a million-dollar deal, actually calculated at $1.4 million over their career earning history,” Perdue said.

The study also found that an associate degree adds more than $460,000 in lifetime earnings, while those with a master’s degree can expect about $1.7 million more over their careers.

Perdue noted that beyond personal income gains, Georgia’s public colleges and universities have a $23 billion economic impact on the state. Most Georgia colleges and universities will resume classes over the next week.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story