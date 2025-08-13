Local

UGA students return as new data highlights value of college degrees

By WSB Radio News Staff
(Liliboas/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATHENS, GA — The University of Georgia’s campus is busy once again as students return for the first day of the fall semester; and new data from the University System of Georgia shows just how much that education can pay off over a lifetime.

System Chancellor Sonny Perdue says a bachelor’s degree can boost career earnings by about $1.4 million compared to a high school diploma. “We’ve been calling a four-year degree a million-dollar deal, actually calculated at $1.4 million over their career earning history,” Perdue said.

The study also found that an associate degree adds more than $460,000 in lifetime earnings, while those with a master’s degree can expect about $1.7 million more over their careers.

Perdue noted that beyond personal income gains, Georgia’s public colleges and universities have a $23 billion economic impact on the state. Most Georgia colleges and universities will resume classes over the next week.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!