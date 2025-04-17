UGA student injured after being hit by campus bus; investigation underway

ATHENS, GA — A University of Georgia student was hospitalized Wednesday evening after being hit by a campus transit bus while crossing Sanford Drive near the Tate Student Center, university officials confirmed.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the student to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.

As of Thursday, the student whose name has not been released, was reported to have sustained multiple injuries, though none are considered life-threatening.

“A member of our Student Care and Outreach team was with her at the hospital throughout the evening, and the University of Georgia will continue to provide her with comfort and support,” said UGA spokesman Gregory Trevor.

The Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation into the incident. The driver of the bus, a full-time employee with UGA’s Campus Transit system, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Officials have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the collision.