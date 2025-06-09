Local

UGA research suggests some managers enjoy being rude to employees

By WSB Radio News Staff
Financial Advice During Volatile Marketplace MIAMI - JULY 17: Ellen R. Siegel (C) from the Enrichment Group points to her monitor screen as she gives financial advice to Beth Barry (L) July 17, 2002 in Miami, Florida. With the current market volatility, Barry was evaluating her stock, mutal and bond portfolio strategy. Barry is concerned about her portfolio and trusts her financial advisor to advise her properly. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — New research from the University of Georgia suggests some managers enjoy being mean to their employees.

Professor Joanna Lin with the Terry College of Business says after working with hundreds of supervisors, many have admitted to enjoying managing by using “abusive behaviors.”

Some managers prefer yelling, micromanaging, being aggressive and toxic towards their employees, according to UGA research. The research focuses on why bosses lash out.

“Some managers do say, ‘well it’s because they don’t follow my instruction, that’s why I yelled at them or ‘this person didn’t respect me,’” Lin said.

While some managers believe abusive behavior leads to better performances from employees, research shows it not a smart or successful strategy.

“We all know that, if they engage in these behaviors, the use of abusive supervision, we all know that this is a bad idea,” Lin adds. “Remind yourself that this is not a good way to achieve your goal because you may have negative consequences that you don’t want to have.”

