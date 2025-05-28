Local

UGA research connects financial stress relief to lower child abuse rates

By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons
(Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons

ATHENS, GA — A new study from the University of Georgia finds that states that halted evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic saw over a 20% drop in reported child abuse cases.

Lead researcher and UGA professor Liwei Zhang says the findings point to a connection between financial stress and family safety. “If you could help parents with their financial stress related to eviction, that could help prevent child abuse,” Zhang said.

The study looked at three types of abuse, physical, sexual, and neglect; and found lower rates in states with eviction protections. Zhang emphasized the need for lasting solutions: “We need long-term policies that benefit both renters and landlords.”

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!