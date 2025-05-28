UGA research connects financial stress relief to lower child abuse rates

ATHENS, GA — A new study from the University of Georgia finds that states that halted evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic saw over a 20% drop in reported child abuse cases.

Lead researcher and UGA professor Liwei Zhang says the findings point to a connection between financial stress and family safety. “If you could help parents with their financial stress related to eviction, that could help prevent child abuse,” Zhang said.

The study looked at three types of abuse, physical, sexual, and neglect; and found lower rates in states with eviction protections. Zhang emphasized the need for lasting solutions: “We need long-term policies that benefit both renters and landlords.”

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story