Local

UGA Bulldogs game time moved up due to weather

By Miles Montgomery
Marshall v Georgia ATHENS, GEORGIA - AUGUST 30: The Georgia Bulldogs take the field prior to the game against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Sanford Stadium on August 30, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
By Miles Montgomery

ATHENS — UGA’s game on Saturday has been moved up by one hour due to weather, according to the UGA Bulldogs social media page.

The Bulldogs’ game against Austin Peay Governors has been moved to 2:30 p.m. instead of 3:30 p.m., officials said.

Gates are set to open at 1 p.m.

Last week, the Bulldogs opened the 2025 season last week with a 45-7 win against Marshall.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!