UGA Bulldogs game time moved up due to weather

ATHENS — UGA’s game on Saturday has been moved up by one hour due to weather, according to the UGA Bulldogs social media page.
The Bulldogs’ game against Austin Peay Governors has been moved to 2:30 p.m. instead of 3:30 p.m., officials said.
Gates are set to open at 1 p.m.
Last week, the Bulldogs opened the 2025 season last week with a 45-7 win against Marshall.
