UGA baseball phenom Charlie Condon sets new NCAA era home run record

Georgia first baseman and outfielder Charlie Condon (24) during Georgia's game against South Carolina at Founders Park in Columbia, Sc., on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

If baseball fans don’t know the name Charlie Condon by now, you’ll want to get familiar with him.

The University of Georgia baseball star has taken over the college baseball world and on Thursday, he added his name to the NCAA record books.

Condon smashed his 34th home run to break the BBCOR-era single-season record. It was the eighth straight game that he has homered for the Bulldogs.

Condon is reportedly on track to potentially surpass the overall home run record, which was set by Pete Incaviglia during the 1985 Oklahoma State season.

Condon grew up in Marietta and received Division III offers, not initially catching the attention of Division I college scouts.

He eventually decided to attend UGA and walked onto the baseball team. Now, Condon is setting records and projected to be the No. 1 prospect in this year’s draft.

Condon and Georgia will wrap up the regular season with series against South Carolina and rival Florida.

The SEC tournament will begin on May 21 in Hoover, Alabama.

