UGA announces new partnership with The Player's Lounge

The Player’s Lounge is a new media platform for student-athletes and universities to engage with fans through content, digital, and in-person experiences.

The new partnership between the University of Georgia and The Player’s Lounge will work with current and former student-athletes to create branding and NIL, or Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities.

The Player’s Lounge was co-founded by former University of Georgia student-athlete Aaron Murray and Keith Marshall.

Since launching in 2022, The Player’s Lounge has worked with more than 300 student-athletes across eight major universities, including more than 80 athletes from the University of Georgia.







