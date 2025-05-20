Gwinnett jury sentences two “would-be” robbers to life in prison for deadly burglary

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A couple of “would-be” robbers are sentenced to life in prison plus 5 years parole for their role in an attempted drug heist that ended with the death of a third robber.

A Gwinnett County jury found Myles Demonta Coston, 21, and Geno Gerard Hall, Jr., 22, guilty of felony murder, home invasion, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the April 2023, shooting death of Leon Van Summers, Jr., 25, the third robber.

Police say a robbing crew broke into a Stone Mountain mobile home to steal money from drug dealer Elias Renderos one night in April 2023. The dealer had a gun and so did the “would-be” robbers.

Shots were exchanged. Renderos was shot twice – in the shoulder and the left arm, and Summers was shot in the chest and killed.

“Armed robberies are intolerable, and there are risks when people take part in them.” District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said.