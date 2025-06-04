Two women injured, family pet killed in DeKalb County house fire

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Two women were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a house fire broke out on Ballina Drive in DeKalb County.

Firefighters arrived to find both women outside the home, one suffering from smoke inhalation, the other with burns to the face. Officials say both are being treated at a local hospital.

The fire, which investigators believe may have started in the garage, claimed the life of one of the homeowners’ cats. A second cat has not yet been located.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The American Red Cross is assisting the two women with temporary housing while they recover.