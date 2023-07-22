Two visitors arrested after opening fire near University of Georgia campus

ATHENS, Ga. — Two visitors to the University of Georgia campus have been arrested after an early morning shooting, the university said.

Just after 2 a.m., officers heard gunshots near Fulton Street and found a man with gunshot wounds in the area.

Police said the victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Shortly after, Athens-Clarke County police conducted a traffic stop of a “potentially involved vehicle” and arrested 25-year-old Zachary Baker and 24-year-old Mark Jarrett.

Both Baker and Jarrett are from Athens.

Baker was charged with five counts of aggravated assault, one count of having a weapon on school grounds, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of reckless conduct.

Jarrett was charged with five counts of aggravated assault, two counts of having a weapon on school grounds, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of reckless conduct.

Security camera footage helped police in these two arrests, according to officials.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the UGA Police Department at 706-542-2200.

