Two teens arrested after being accused of shooting at homeowner and stealing cars

SPALDING COUNTY, GA — Two teens are facing charges after being accused of stealing multiple cars and shooting at a homeowner in Spalding County last month.

Investigators said the suspects were entering vehicles on Westridge Drive on June 27 when a homeowner confronted them. One of the suspects then fired three shots before fleeing in a stolen car.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office said investigators later used a tracking device from one of the stolen vehicles to locate the suspects.

“As investigators and UPD Deputies began tracking an electronic device that had been stolen from one of the vehicles, the Spalding County 911 Center received a call from a citizen regarding suspicious teenagers walking through the Wills Walk subdivision,” Spalding County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Deputies later found two teens fitting the descriptions on Vineyard Road near the Wills Walk subdivision. A pistol was found inside a backpack authorities say had been stolen from one of the vehicles involved in the case.

Investigators later identified the teen suspects ages 16 and 18, and tied them to a string of crimes reported the previous week. They each face multiple charges.

Spalding County Sheriff’s Office officials say 18-year-old Leon McCampbell from Griffin faces charges including aggravated assault, theft by taking a motor vehicle, entering auto, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.