Two people shot in upscale Coweta County neighborhood, deputies say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County deputies say a double shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in an upscale neighborhood.

Deputies were called to Shagbark Drive off of Palmetto Tyrone Road at 2:30 p.m. to reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a man and a woman who had both been shot.

Several deputies were seen throughout the neighborhood and police tape is surrounding one home.

One of the victims was treated at the home and the other was taken to an Atlanta hospital. There is no word on either person’s condition.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public, but have not commented on what led up to the shooting or any possible shooters.

Deputies say their investigation is ongoing.

