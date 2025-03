DOUGLASVILLE, GA — Police in Douglasville say two people are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

It happened at the Chapel Hill Village Shopping Center on Chapel Hill Road.

On Friday, March 7 around 7 a.m., officers were called to the center for a report of two people with gunshot wounds.

Once there, they were able to locate two people deceased in a vehicle.

Their names have not been released. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.