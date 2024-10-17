Local

Two people dead after house fire in Hall County

By WSBTV

Fire Sardis Hall Two people are dead after a house fire in Hall County, Hall County Fire and Rescue officials tell Channel 2 Action News.

By WSBTV

Two people are dead after a house fire in Hall County, Hall County Fire and Rescue officials tell Channel 2 Action News.

Just before 1 p.m., Hall County Fire and Rescue officials responded to the 4100 block of Sardis Road regarding a residential fire call.

When they arrived on scene, they found a fully involved single story home on fire. Multiple crews worked to battle the blaze while also searching for two neighbors who live at the home.

Once the fire was put out, two residents were found inside, dead after a primary search of the home.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!