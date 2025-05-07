Local

Two New York women sentenced for multi-state organized retail crime scam

By WSB Radio News Staff
(L-R) Melissa Holland, Ebony Fallon Washington 2 sentenced for stealing nearly $141K in AirPods, removing them from boxes, then returning for cash
By WSB Radio News Staff

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Two women from New York have been sentenced for a multi-state organized retail crime scam.

43-year-old Ebony Fallon and 46-year-old Melissa Holland stole about $141,000 in merchandise from Walmart and Target stores across 21 states, including Georgia.

The Cherokee County DA‘s office says the women would purchase Apple airpods with cash and replace them with lower value items, resealing the boxes so they appear unopened. Only two stores in Cherokee County were directly affected.

Both defendants have been sentenced to 20-years, with the first 10 in prison. The women have also been banned from all Walmart and Target stores. They are prohibited from entering Cherokee County and required to complete 320 hours of community service.

They have been ordered to pay over $134,000 in restitution.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!