Two New York women sentenced for multi-state organized retail crime scam

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Two women from New York have been sentenced for a multi-state organized retail crime scam.

43-year-old Ebony Fallon and 46-year-old Melissa Holland stole about $141,000 in merchandise from Walmart and Target stores across 21 states, including Georgia.

The Cherokee County DA‘s office says the women would purchase Apple airpods with cash and replace them with lower value items, resealing the boxes so they appear unopened. Only two stores in Cherokee County were directly affected.

Both defendants have been sentenced to 20-years, with the first 10 in prison. The women have also been banned from all Walmart and Target stores. They are prohibited from entering Cherokee County and required to complete 320 hours of community service.

They have been ordered to pay over $134,000 in restitution.