Local

Two men sentenced to life in prison for separate human trafficking cases in Douglas County

By WSB Radio News Staff
(Allan Swart/iStock )
By WSB Radio News Staff

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — Two men have been sentenced to life in prison in separate human trafficking cases in Douglas County, with prosecutors calling the convictions “significant victories” in the effort to combat trafficking and protect vulnerable victims.

In the first case, 50-year-old Anthony Santiago was found guilty of luring a 14-year-old runaway outside a grocery store under the false promise of taking her home. Instead, authorities say he held the girl against her will and sexually assaulted her multiple times. The victim eventually escaped and alerted police.

In a separate case, 39-year-old Ramirez Morris was convicted of trafficking a missing 15-year-old girl. Investigators say Morris advertised the teen for sex and sold her to multiple men at hotels across Douglas and Cobb counties over the course of two months. The victim was later recovered safely.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!