Two men sentenced to life in prison for separate human trafficking cases in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — Two men have been sentenced to life in prison in separate human trafficking cases in Douglas County, with prosecutors calling the convictions “significant victories” in the effort to combat trafficking and protect vulnerable victims.

In the first case, 50-year-old Anthony Santiago was found guilty of luring a 14-year-old runaway outside a grocery store under the false promise of taking her home. Instead, authorities say he held the girl against her will and sexually assaulted her multiple times. The victim eventually escaped and alerted police.

In a separate case, 39-year-old Ramirez Morris was convicted of trafficking a missing 15-year-old girl. Investigators say Morris advertised the teen for sex and sold her to multiple men at hotels across Douglas and Cobb counties over the course of two months. The victim was later recovered safely.