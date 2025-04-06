Local

Two men injured in overnight shooting in DeKalb County

By WSB Radio News Staff
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting that left two men injured in DeKalb County.

According to police, the incident occurred off Wesley Chapel Road, where officers responded to reports of gunfire late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Both victims were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Investigators say one of the men sustained life-threatening injuries, while the other is expected to recover.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

The DeKalb County Police Department is continuing its investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.

