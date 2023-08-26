Two ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ cast members arrested

ATLANTA — Three reality stars were arrested after officials say they were involved in a fight at a bar in Buckhead.

Atlanta police said officers responded to reports of a physical altercation at the Lucca Lounge on Pharr Road at 11:40 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they quickly broke up a fight involving 35-year-old Erica Mena, 35-year-old Rodney Shaw (A.K.A. Zellswag), 37-year-old Addie Richardson (A.K.A. Bambi Richardson), and Kareem Cadet.

Richardson and Mena are members of the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” cast.

Shaw is known for his role in “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.”

It is unclear if Cadet is affiliated with the franchise.

According to the Fulton County Jail, all four individuals were charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Mena and Shaw were also charged with simple battery.

Officials have not said what caused the fight or if anyone else was involved.

No additional information has been provided.

