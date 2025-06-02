Local

Two Lake Lanier parks reopen, others may follow pending staff availability

By WSB Radio News Staff
Lake Lanier Park
LAKE LANIER, GA — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reopened two recreational areas at Lake Lanier, offering expanded access to visitors.

Barricades and closure signs have been removed at both sites, allowing boaters and picnickers to return. However, nine other Corps-managed parks remain closed due to staffing shortages. Officials say they will continue evaluating those locations throughout the summer and may reopen more if staffing levels improve.

The closures affect boat ramps and recreational areas; only campgrounds remain open.

The Corps encourages visitors to check the status of specific parks before making plans.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story

