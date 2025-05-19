Local

Two injured in shooting following attempted robbery on MARTA train

By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons
MARTA police car outside East Point Station
EAST POINT, GA — Two people were injured after an attempted robbery on a MARTA train led to a shooting on Sunday afternoon. MARTA Police reported that the incident occurred aboard a southbound train traveling toward the East Point Station.

According to authorities, a rider noticed the suspect attempting to steal items from their bag. During the confrontation, the suspect shot the victim in the chest. The victim was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they are currently in stable condition.

A second rider was also injured in the incident, suffering a graze wound to the neck. This individual did not require hospitalization.

The suspect remains at large, and authorities continue to search for them. MARTA Police are investigating the incident, and they urge anyone with information to come forward.

WSBs Austin Eller contributed to this story

