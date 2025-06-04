Two injured in shooting at Clayton County park; police searching for suspects

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Authorities are searching for two suspects following a shooting at a graduation celebration near Kiwanis Stadium in Forest Park Tuesday evening.

Forest Park Police Chief Brandon Criss says officers responded to a call about shots fired during the celebration, which was being held for an out-of-town school. Two people were shot and taken to local hospitals with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

“Our first responders, our officers began to perform life-saving measures until EMS arrived,” said Chief Criss. “They were transported to local hospitals.”

The incident took place in a busy area where a youth soccer practice was also underway. Chief Criss said nearby security cameras captured the entire incident on video.

“This is a very active and ongoing investigation,” Criss added. “We’re looking into all aspects of the investigation and hopefully soon we’ll be able to bring those that are responsible for this incident to justice.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Forest Park Police.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story