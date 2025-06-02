Two hospitalized after fire at Clarkston apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A fire broke out early Monday morning at the Mirador Apartments on Brockett Way, forcing several residents to escape through windows.

DeKalb County fire officials say the blaze began on the bottom floor of the complex around 1 a.m., quickly spreading and trapping some residents on the upper level.

Freddy Lumba, who lives upstairs, said he was asleep when the fire began. “I was sleeping and then after that I heard the noise from outside; I found a lot of smoke in my house,” he recalled. “So I saw the fire, I began to run and jump because I live upstairs.”

Two people who jumped to safety sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital. DeKalb Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels said both are expected to recover. “With heavy flames on the back side of the building, we had two people that had to evacuate themselves before we arrived by jumping out of a window and sustaining a couple of injuries,” Daniels said.

Fire crews say several units sustained damage, but all residents were able to get out of the building safely. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story