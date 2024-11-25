Two Georgia teens indicted on gang, murder charges in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — Two Georgia teenagers were indicted for murder in Athens, according to Attorney General Chris Carr’s office.

Officials say 15-year-old Keanthony Sorrells and 17-year-old Zyquavious Thomas, were members of the Sex Money Murder Gang, which they say has a strong presence in Georgia.

On May 27, Athens-Clarke police said 20-year-old Cameron Manago was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital, where he later died. Police said the shooting was a part of an attempted armed robbery in Athens.

In June, police also arrested18-year-old Janiya Moore in connection to Manago’s murder.

The two teens were found guilty of murdering Manago.

Police previously said Sorrells and Zyquavious Thomas face charges for Manago’s murder, as well as gang violence charges.