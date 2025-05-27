Two Georgia service members inducted into Gwinnett County’s Fallen Heroes Memorial

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA — Gwinnett County held its 22nd annual Memorial Day ceremony in Lawrenceville.

The ceremony was held in the afternoon at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center auditorium.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, Brig. Gen. Theodore R. Scott III, Commanding General for the 78th Troop Command in the Georgia Army National Guard, Gwinnett County officials, and Military families and veterans were in attendance as U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Travis Jordan Pameni and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Austin O’Hara were inducted into Gwinnett County’s Fallen Heroes Memorial.

Pameni died July 31, 2024, in a noncombat related incident in Baghdad, Iraq. Pameni was based in Lawrenceville, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment.

O’Hara, died in a helicopter crash during a training mission near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 29, 2025. O’Hara grew up in Lilburn and graduated from the 2014 class of Parkview High School’s Marine Corps JROTC program.

“This is a day of solemn remembrance, a day when we pause all other pursuits in order to recognize those among us who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our Republic” Ossoff said at the event.