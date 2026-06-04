Two GDOT workers hit while working along I-85 in Atlanta

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after two workers were hit while working along Interstate 85 near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The contract Georgia Department of Transportation workers were struck by a vehicle near the Virginia Avenue exit on I-85, according to officials.

The identities of the workers and current extent of their injuries are unknown.

The Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.

Officials have not yet released additional details.

This is an active investigation.

Stay with WSB Radio for updates.