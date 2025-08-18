Local

Two arrests made in Pennsylvania in 2024 Cobb County homicide

By WSB Radio News Staff
Curtis Coleman and 2 persons of interest
COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County police announced two arrests have been made in the 2024 murder of a father and youth football coach.

43-year-old Curtis Coleman of Powder Springs was shot and killed in his car after he was flagged down for help on Powers Ferry Road.

The suspects have been arrested by US Marshals in Pennsylvania.

In May, the reward for information leading to their capture was boosted to $10,000.

21-year-old Jayden Hooks and 23-year-old Malik Drake are awaiting extradition back to Cobb County.

