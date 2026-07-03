Two arrested in deadly shooting of 19-year-old at apartment complex

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County police have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old at the Stratford Ridge Apartments on Delk Road.

Authorities said 18-year-old Mareece Adams and 19-year-old Markiese Adams were taken into custody Thursday in connection with the killing of 19-year-old Giovani Scruggs.

Police said Scruggs was found Tuesday evening at the apartment complex with a single gunshot wound to the head. He later died at the hospital.

Both suspects are charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Police said additional charges could be pending.

Mareece Adams and Markiese Adams are being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Police have not released a motive in the shooting, and the investigation remains ongoing.