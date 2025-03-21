Tucker family pleads for return of missing goat, suspects she was stolen

TUCKER, GA — A Tucker couple is searching for answers and their missing goat. Megan and Bill Thomas, owners of the historic Thomas Family Farm, believe their 2-year-old goat, Clementine, was stolen last weekend.

The farm, which has been operating in Tucker, Georgia since 1857, is a cherished part of the community. Megan Thomas says Clementine, who she helped deliver and bottle-fed as a newborn, disappeared suddenly, something highly unusual for their animals.

“They just don’t go by themselves, they don’t wander off on their own,” Bill Thomas states. “The gut feeling is somebody grabbed her.”

Megan fears someone may have taken Clementine for food. “It’s a lot of food insecurity and that’s very sad,” she said. “Just knock on the door and we’ll give you what we can, but please don’t take our animals.”

She adds that the other animals on the farm seem to miss Clementine, and she’s offering a light-hearted but sincere reward. “Please, please, bring her back, I’ll trade you some eggs,” she laughed. “No, I seriously would love my loved one to come home to her family.”

The Thomases are asking anyone with information to come forward and are holding out hope that Clementine will soon be reunited with her herd.