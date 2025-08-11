Tucker City Council considers limits on drive-thrus to curb traffic and pedestrian hazards

TUCKER, GA — The Tucker City Council is set to consider new regulations on business drive-thrus during its meeting Monday night as a six-month moratorium on new projects expires.

While drive-thrus remain popular with fast food, coffee shop, and pharmacy customers, city officials say there is growing concern about their impact on traffic and pedestrian safety. Long lines of vehicles often spill onto busy streets, block sidewalks, and create hazards for those on foot.

Under the proposals up for discussion, new rules could limit which businesses can operate drive-thrus and determine where they must be located on a property to reduce congestion.

Council members are expected to weigh these options before deciding whether to extend restrictions or implement permanent guidelines.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story