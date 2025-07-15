Tucker City Council approves first parks and recreation fee increase in five years

TUCKER, GA — The City of Tucker has approved a new fee schedule for its Parks and Recreation Department, marking the first fee increase in five years.

City Council members voted in favor of the resolution, which raises fees on select recreation programs and services. Finance Director Beverly Hilton said the changes are modest, with many of the increases limited to $5.

“A lot of these are only $5. It doesn’t cover the entire increase in operations, but it helps to offset,” Hilton explained, noting the rising costs of staffing and maintaining facilities.

The new structure also includes a fee for turf field rentals, which Hilton said is being introduced for the first time. “We have not had that in the past because this is the first year where we have a turf field available for rental at the beginning of the fiscal year,” she said.

However, not all fees are going up. There will be no changes to aquatic services, facility rentals, park rentals, or athletic program fees.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story