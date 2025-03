ATLANTA, GA — It’s almost spring break time and the TSA is expecting a busy spring break travel season this year.

Airports nationwide may be even busier than usual.

The agency predicts the peak travel period that is starting from tomorrow and will last through the 24 will see a 5% increase from last year.

It reports the busiest travel days during the spring break season will likely be Fridays and Sundays.

Nearly three million passengers could be screened on those days.