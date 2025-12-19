TSA advises travelers to leave sparkly, sequined holiday sweaters in suitcase

ATLANTA — Call it the “Do Not Wear” list.

The TSA has a message about your holiday attire if you’re headed to the airport.

Body scanners don’t like sparkles. That’s the main message from the TSA which says anything that shines, including sequins, glitter, or rhinestones, can set off the alarm, leading to extra-screening.

In a message on Facebook, the agency says it’s doesn’t want to dull your holiday shine, but it’s not recommended wearing your sparkly holiday sweater through the airport.

Commenters had some fun with the message.

One warned about the “pat-down of your life” if you wear sequins”.

Another defiant traveler said, “We ain’t stopping the sparkles,” and another traveler told of their harrowing sparkly tale, joking that it lit up a scanner “like a Christmas tree”.